Voltas share price: Should you buy, sell or hold this Tata group stock after Q4 results?

Voltas share price rose by 3.5% during Thursday's trading session after the air conditioning and engineering services company announced that its net profit more than doubled to ₹236 crore for the quarter ending March 2025. The Tata group firm's annual revenue surpassed ₹15,000 crore in FY25, driven by its room air conditioning segment. Voltas share price experienced a gap-up opening, but technical analysts noted that there was a lack of follow-up momentum.

The company reported a net profit of ₹111 crore for the January-March quarter of the previous financial year 2023-24, according to a regulatory filing.

Voltas experienced a 12.77% increase in revenue from operations, reaching ₹4,728.04 crore in the March quarter. For the fiscal year ending March 2025, Voltas saw its net profit soar more than four times to ₹834.28 crore.

"This represents the largest profit in the company's history," Voltas stated in its earnings announcement. The board of directors proposed a dividend of ₹7 per share of a face value of Re 1 per share for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Should you buy, sell or hold? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted in its report that Voltas's UCP division achieved significant revenue growth as the demand for RAC remained robust in FY25; the volume increase for FY25 reached 30% year over year. The margin for this segment exceeded our expectations in 4QFY25. Additionally, VoltBek experienced impressive volume growth of 56% in FY25, along with considerable market share gains in the refrigerator and washing machine categories.

“We would seek management’s commentary on the UCP segment, channel inventory, and the outlook for Voltbek margins. We have a BUY rating on the stock,” said the brokerage.

Voltas share price today Voltas share price today opened at ₹1,280.20 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,287.60, and an intraday low of ₹1,235 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments said that Voltas share price is struggling to hold the immediate weekly support of ₹1,221 and has rejected the 10-20-50 day EMA spread with an open=high formation, indicating selling pressure.

“The weak price action suggests a likely breach below ₹1,221, which could trigger a move towards the major weekly support at ₹1,135. Volume has remained subdued, an ideal condition for breakdowns and potential follow-through on the downside in the coming weeks,” said Jain.