This Tata Group stock surges 5% after reporting 1 million AC sales in 81 days. Do you own?

Voltas share price rallied as much as 5% on NSE in Monday's trading session after the company reported crossing the 1 million air-conditioner sales mark in less than three months of FY27.

The Tata Group stock opened at ₹1,384 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹1,343 on Friday last week. Voltas shares touched an intraday high of ₹1,412 per share on 22 June.

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What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing dated 21 June, Voltas announced that it has surpassed 1 million AC unit sales in FY27, reaching the milestone in record time and further reinforcing its leadership in the Indian room air-conditioner market.

The achievement underscores robust consumer demand, the confidence of millions of customers, and Voltas’ sustained emphasis on innovation, operational excellence, and market expansion. It also builds on several strategic initiatives implemented over the past year to enhance the company’s market positioning and drive growth.

As part of its strategy, Voltas revamped its product portfolio with a well-defined segmentation approach, offering distinct products across premium, mid-range, and value categories. This enabled the company to cater to a broader customer base while strengthening its presence across various price points and consumer segments.

The company also stepped up consumer outreach through a high-impact marketing campaign, including promotions for its AI-enabled product range backed by celebrity endorsements. Combined with its extensive distribution and service network, these efforts have helped boost brand preference and accelerate growth across markets.

Voltas attributed this milestone to the trust of its customers and the dedication of its vast ecosystem of dealers, distributors, retailers, service partners, and employees nationwide.

“Crossing the one million sales milestone within the first 3 months of a financial year is a significant achievement for Voltas. Achieving this landmark in record time reflects the trust that consumers have placed in our brand and the strength of the execution delivered by our teams and channel partners across the country," said Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas Limited.

Menon further said that this milestone further reinforces Voltas’ position as India’s No. 1 AC brand and reflects the strength of our product portfolio, distribution network and consumer centric approach.

Voltas share price trend Voltas share price has remained positive in the near-term despite weak market sentiments. The Tata Group stock has gained 5% in a week and 10% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has ascended over 0.77% on year-to-date basis and 8% in a year. Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered 78.35% returns in three years and 37% gains in five years.