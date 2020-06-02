Voltas shares gain 7% on strong Q4 earnings; analysts upbeat

MUMBAI: Shares of white goods maker, Voltas Ltd, gained 6.9% after the company reported a 13.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the March quarter net profit at ₹158.66 crore, as against ₹139.61 crore in the same quarter last year.

At 01:30 pm, Voltas traded at ₹550.60, up 2.01% from Monday's close, while the benchmark Sensex rose 1.39% to 33767.42.

Voltas said it was the market leader in room air conditioner (AC) business at multi-brand outlets in February 2020, as per lastest data available. Due to the national lockdown, the company lost substantial business in March, which is the beginning of the peak season (summer), due to which year-end billings were affected.

Unitary cooling products (UCP) segment revenue increased 20% to ₹1,199 crore from ₹998 crore in the same quarter last year.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Voltas' March quarter earnings were above expectations led by performance of the UCP segment's. The company remained at the top among industry players, with its market share improving to 24.2% year to date. The brokerage has buy rating on the stock.

"The air conditioner industry is perhaps one of the worst-hit due to the covid-19 led lockdowns, especially owing to the shutdowns coinciding with the peak summer season. This is likely to result in higher inventory for the entire supply chain across dealers, brands including in-transit goods," Motilal Oswal said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 33% at ₹190 crore driven by favourable sales mix. Ebitda margin expanded 220 basis points (bps) YoY to 9.2%.

Another brokerage, ICICI Securities, has upgraded the stock to buy with a revised price target of ₹635 per share.

The brokerage said, "complete lockdown would hit the entire supply chain of the UCP segment, which contributes around 45% of sales, but being a market leader in the cooling product segment would recoup sales as and when economic activity normalises in the future and has a strong brand recall and healthy balance sheet, will cushion the company from any adverse situations."

