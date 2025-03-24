Markets
Voltas rides the summer wave. But is the stock still a cool bet?
Madhvendra 6 min read 24 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Voltas expects strong RAC sales driven by a hot summer. Margin pressure persists, but capacity expansion and cost optimisation may support growth.
Consumer durable stocks, especially those dealing in cooling products, tend to rise ahead of summer, driven by expectations of stronger sales. This time, too, the early onset of summer and forecasts of above-average temperatures and heat waves make it even more special. This is expected to boost cooling product sales, leading to strong sales growth for companies in the coming months.
