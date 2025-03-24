Voltas rides the summer wave. But is the stock still a cool bet?

As a result, margins fell to an over four-year low of 5.9% from 8.3% in Q3FY24. However, the company is still not keen on improving margins. Instead, it prioritises market share through volume growth over price hikes, unlike peers who have taken 1-2% hikes to protect margins and profitability. Due to this, ICICI Securities expects Voltas's margins to fall further by 1% in Q4.