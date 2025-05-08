Voltas, United Breweries to Tata Chemicals: These five stocks declare up to ₹11 per share dividend. Do you own any?

Dividend Stocks: Voltas, United Breweries, Tata Chemicals Symphony, Sonata software are the five companies that declared the dividend of up to ₹11 post their Q4 Results

Dividend Details Voltas: The Directors of Voltas post their meeting on 7 May 2025 have recommended Dividend of Rs. 7 per share on face value of Re. 1 per share (700%) for the year 2024-25. The Dividend as per the company shall be paid/ or dispatched on or after fifth day from conclusion of ensuing 71st Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

United Breweries: The Board of Directors of United Breweries has recommended a dividend of ₹ 10 (Rupees Ten only) per equity share of face value of ₹ 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, being subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Accordingly, the dividend as per the company, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or before Thursday, September 04, 2025.

Tata Chemicals : The Board of Tata Chemicals post their meeting on 7 May 2025 has recommended a dividend of ₹ 11 per share i.e. 110% for the financial year 2024-25(considering the dividend announced and face value of share). The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 86th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) within five days of the AGM, said the company.

Sonata Software Ltd: Sonata's Board recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 4.40/- per Equity share (440% on par value Re. 1/-) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025. The Final Dividend is payable subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to Sonata Software, the dividend would be paid (subject to tax deduction at source) within five days after the 86th Annual General Meeting (AGM) provided it is accepted by the members.

Symphony: Symphony has recommended final dividend of ₹8.00/- (400%) per equity share having face value of ₹2/- each for the financial year 2024-25.