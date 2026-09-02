Volume shocker stocks: Why share price of EMS, Expleo Solutions, Windlas Biotech, AKI India, Heritage Foods are up today

Amid the day's market action, several stocks emerged as volume toppers, witnessing significantly higher trading activity than their usual average volumes. A volume surge indicates that a larger number of shares are changing hands, often reflecting heightened investor interest, increased buying or selling activity, or a reaction to stock-specific developments. However, high volumes alone do not indicate the direction of a stock, making it important to assess them alongside price movement.

EMS Limited, Expleo Solutions, Windlas Biotech, Antelopus Selan Energy, AKI India, Best Agrolife and Heritage Foods were among the stocks that recorded a sharp increase in trading volumes during the session.

Volume toppers EMS share price surged 10% to ₹409.5 per share after company received the lowest bidder (L-1) status awarded by Directorate of Local Bodies, Government of Rajasthan for Sewerage Work. The Estimated order value (including GST) is approximately ₹21,864.75 lakhs.

EMS Limited emerged as the biggest volume gainer, with 50,27,656 shares changing hands against an average volume of 1,41,631 shares, representing a 35.50-times jump.

Expleo Solutions rose 8.5% to ₹926.9 per share. It recorded a volume of 1,91,400 shares, compared with an average volume of 17,723 shares, marking a 10.80-times increase.

Windlas Biotech advanced 8.6% to 1,095 per share. It saw 4,09,721 shares change hands against an average volume of 54,410 shares, translating into a 7.53-times rise in trading activity.

Antelopus Selan Energy added over 7% to ₹849.50. It witnessed a volume of 4,22,229 shares, compared with an average of 53,861 shares, reflecting a 7.84-times increase.

AKI India surged 20% to ₹5.52 per share. It recorded 23,13,902 shares in volume against an average volume of 4,20,471 shares, marking a 5.50-times jump.

Best Agrolife hit its 10% upper circuit at ₹18.82 per share. It saw 20,40,880 shares change hands, compared with an average volume of 4,20,370 shares, representing a 4.85-times increase.

Heritage Foods gained 6% to ₹374.95 per share. It registered a trading volume of 9,66,476 shares against an average volume of 1,90,217 shares, translating into a 5.08-times rise.

Stock Market today Indian benchmark indices continued to trade under pressure on Wednesday, mirroring weakness in global markets. Sentiment took a hit after crude oil prices climbed to a near six-week high following an overnight exchange of strikes between the US and Iran, further escalating the West Asia conflict and reigniting inflation concerns.

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The Sensex fell 808.56 points, or 1%, to hit its day's low of 76,135.72. The broader Nifty also declined 269 points, or 1.1%, to touch an intraday low of 23,786.80.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the headwinds confronting Indian equity markets remain strong. He pointed to the escalation in the US-Iran conflict and the resulting 5% overnight jump in Brent crude to $96 as a negative for market sentiment. However, he noted that the impact may be limited, with India's current account deficit (CAD) at just 0.5% and forex reserves standing at a comfortable $730 billion.

"The big threat is the rising bond yields in the U.S. The macro construct in the US indicates further hardening of the bond yields. If the 10-year yield touches 5% that has the potential to trigger a big correction in equity markets globally. Therefore, this is the macro indicator to watch closely. The near-term market trend will depend on which of these forces -the tailwinds or headwinds- will emerge stronger," he added.