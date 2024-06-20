Vraj Iron and Steel IPO: Price band set at 195-207 per share; check details here
Vraj Iron and Steel IPO price band is set at ₹195-207 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹171 crore through fresh issue.
The price band for the IPO of Vraj Iron and Steel, which is scheduled to open on June 26, is set at ₹195 to ₹207 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹171 crore through this initial public offering, which is entirely a fresh issue of 0.83 crore shares.
