VRL Logistics' share price saw solid buying interest in the morning trade on Thursday, February 6, as it hit a 20 per cent upper circuit a day after the company reported its December quarter result. The small-cap stock opened at ₹538.50 against its previous close of ₹466.25 and surged 20 per cent to hit its upper price band of ₹559.50 on the BSE. Around 10 AM, the stock traded 18 per cent higher at ₹549 apiece.

The stock has been under pressure over the last year. Considering Thursday's high of ₹559.50, VRL Logistics share price has fallen over 23 per cent over the last year. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹699.35 on February 7 last year and a 52-week low of ₹432.45 on January 28 this year.

VRL Logistics Q3 result After market hours on February 5, the logistics solution provider firm reported a four-fold jump in its Q3FY25 profit to ₹59.42 crore against a profit of ₹13.65 crore in the same quarter last year.