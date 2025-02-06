Mint Market

VRL Logistics share price surges 20% to hit upper circuit on Q3 boost; what should you do?

VRL Logistics' share price surged 20% to 559.50 after strong buying interest on February 6, following its December quarter results. Despite this increase, the stock has fallen over 23% in the past year, hitting a 52-week low of 432.45 recently.

Nishant Kumar
6 Feb 2025
VRL Logistics share price surges 20% to hit upper circuit on Q3 boost; what should you do?(Pixabay)

VRL Logistics' share price saw solid buying interest in the morning trade on Thursday, February 6, as it hit a 20 per cent upper circuit a day after the company reported its December quarter result. The small-cap stock opened at 538.50 against its previous close of 466.25 and surged 20 per cent to hit its upper price band of 559.50 on the BSE. Around 10 AM, the stock traded 18 per cent higher at 549 apiece. 

The stock has been under pressure over the last year. Considering Thursday's high of 559.50, VRL Logistics share price has fallen over 23 per cent over the last year. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of 699.35 on February 7 last year and a 52-week low of 432.45 on January 28 this year.

VRL Logistics Q3 result

After market hours on February 5, the logistics solution provider firm reported a four-fold jump in its Q3FY25 profit to 59.42 crore against a profit of 13.65 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review jumped 12 per cent year-on-tear to 825.22 crore from 736.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

More to come.

6 Feb 2025
