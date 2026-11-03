VRL Logistics shares surge 14% to 52-week high as Q2 PAT doubles, up 40% from year-low; check results, buyback details

VRL Logistics shares rallied sharply on Tuesday, November 3, hitting a fresh 52-week high after the logistics company reported a more than two-fold increase in its September quarter profit. Strong revenue growth, higher freight realisations and an improvement in operating margins boosted the company's quarterly performance, driving renewed buying interest in the stock.

The stock jumped as much as 14.37% to hit an intraday high of ₹319. At this level, it was trading around 40% above its 52-week low of ₹228, recorded in June 2026.

The latest rally added to the stock's positive performance across different time frames. VRL Logistics shares have gained 10% over the past month, 15% in three months and 23% in six months. The stock has also delivered a return of around 11% over the last year.

The sharp movement came a day after the company announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY27, reporting strong growth in profitability, revenue and operating earnings.

VRL Logistics Q2 results: Profit more than doubles, revenue rises 21% VRL Logistics reported a more than two-fold year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹103 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹50 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 20.7% year-on-year to ₹962 crore from ₹797 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue also increased 9% sequentially and 19% during the first half of FY27 compared with the corresponding period last year.

The company attributed the improvement in business to its value proposition and established customer relationships, which supported an increase in volumes. Volumes grew 11% year-on-year in the September quarter, while sequential growth stood at 6%. For the first half of FY27, volumes increased 10% year-on-year.

VRL Logistics also reported an improvement in freight realisations during the quarter. The company said higher fuel prices and the rationalisation of freight contracts necessitated an increase in freight rates. This resulted in a 9% year-on-year improvement in realisations in Q2 FY27. Realisations increased 3% sequentially and 9% during the first half of the financial year.

Operating profitability also improved significantly. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46.4% year-on-year to ₹221 crore from ₹151 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 23% from 19% a year earlier, indicating an improvement in operating performance.

The company continued to expand its distribution network, adding 67 new branches during the first half of FY27 to strengthen its geographic presence. It also reported the addition of new customers, including contractual customers.

Should you buy? According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, VRLLOG has witnessed a bullish breakout above the crucial resistance zone of ₹299–300, indicating improving price strength and a potential continuation of the upward move.

"The stock is currently trading around ₹307, sustaining above its breakout level, which is a positive technical signal. Another encouraging factor is the weekly RSI, which is comfortably placed above the 60 mark, reflecting strong bullish momentum and indicating that buyers are maintaining control. The RSI reading also suggests that the stock has the potential to extend its ongoing upward move. Traders who have entered the stock can consider holding their positions with a stop-loss below ₹290 to protect against any potential reversal. As long as the stock sustains above this level, the broader technical outlook remains positive. On the upside, the stock has the potential to move towards ₹335–340 in the coming sessions," he added.

VRL Logistics buyback: Company repurchases shares at ₹ 320 apiece Apart from its quarterly earnings, VRL Logistics has also been in focus following the company's board approval for a share buyback, which recently closed. The buyback offer was scheduled to open on October 27, 2026, and close on November 2, 2026.

The record date was set at October 22. For retail investors who held shares on the record date, the official entitlement ratio defined in the Letter of Offer was 14 shares for every 99 shares held.

The company planned to repurchase up to 87.5 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing 5% of its total paid-up equity capital, at a buyback price of ₹320 per share.

The proposed buyback carried a maximum aggregate outlay of ₹280 crore and was conducted through the tender offer route. Under this mechanism, eligible shareholders tendered their shares to the company at the announced buyback price, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

A share buyback is when a company repurchases its own shares from existing shareholders, reducing the number of shares available in the market. In VRL Logistics' case, the company has approved buying back up to 87.5 lakh shares, representing 5% of its paid-up equity capital, at ₹320 per share through the tender offer route. This means eligible shareholders can offer their shares for repurchase at the announced price. The buyback has a maximum outlay of ₹280 crore. Since the buyback price is fixed at ₹320, shareholders tendering their shares may receive a premium if the prevailing market price is lower, subject to the buyback's terms and acceptance ratio.