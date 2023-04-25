VST Industries, a mid-cap firm, closed today with a market valuation of ₹5,200.14 Cr. The company's primary business is the production and marketing of cigarettes and raw tobacco, and it has manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Toopran (Telangana). Shares of the company are traded on the BSE and NSE.

“The Board of Directors at their meeting held today recommended a final dividend of Rs. 150/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend will be paid/dispatched within 30 days of the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 92nd Annual General Meeting," said VST Industries in a stock exchange filing.

VST Industries has announced an equity dividend of 1400.00% at a face value of ₹10, or ₹140 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹3,371.95 is 4.16%. The company has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years. VST Industries Ltd. has issued 22 dividends since May 28, 2001, according to data from Trendlyne.

The company has reported a total income of Rs.405.16 crores during the period ended March 31, 2023 as compared to Rs.417.70 crores during the period ended March 31, 2022, representing a YoY fall of 3%. The company said its net profit reached ₹68.70 Cr during Q4FY23, down by 21.21% YoY from ₹87.19 Cr during Q4FY22. The EPS of VST Industries stood at ₹44.49 during Q4FY23 as compared to ₹56.47 recorded during the year-ago quarter.

The shares of VST Industries closed today on the NSE at ₹3,371.95 apiece level, up by 0.74% from the previous close of ₹3,347.10. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 4.09% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 2.27% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,879.95 on (24-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2,859.55 on (21-Jun-2022). The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,879.95 on (24-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2,859.55 on (21-Jun-2022). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 32.16% and a public stake of 67.47%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

