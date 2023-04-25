VST Industries Q4 profit tumbles 21% YoY, Board declares a whopping dividend of 150 per share

The shares of VST Industries closed today on the NSE at ₹3,371.95 apiece level, up by 0.74% from the previous close of ₹3,347.10. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 4.09% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 2.27% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,879.95 on (24-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2,859.55 on (21-Jun-2022). The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,879.95 on (24-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2,859.55 on (21-Jun-2022). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 32.16% and a public stake of 67.47%.