Radhakishan Damani offloads 1 lakh shares in this midcap stock; check details

Radhakishan Damani sold 1 lakh shares of VST Industries for 4.4 crore. Reliance Mutual Fund and Thrift Savings Plan bought the shares. VST Industries shares have increased 36 per cent over the past year, closing at 440 on Thursday.

Nishant Kumar
Published20 Sep 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock: Ace investor Radhakishan Damani sold as many as 1 lakh shares of VST Industries via a block deal on NSE on September 19 at a price of 439.05 per share, aggregating about 4.4 crore.

On the other hand, Reliance Mutual Fund and Thrift Savings Plan (a retirement savings and investment plan for Federal employees and members of the uniformed services in the US) were the buyers of VST Industries, NSE data revealed. While Reliance Mutual Fund bought 85,000 shares at 439.96 per share for 3.74 crore, Thrift Savings Plan bought 83,970 shares at a rate of 440.74 per share for 3.7 crore.

The midcap stock closed 0.5 per cent up at 440 on NSE on Thursday.

On Friday, September 20, VST Industries share price opened at 441 and moved in a narrow range, touching day's high and low of 442.90 and 435.40, respectively, till 10:15 am.

The June quarter shareholding pattern data of VST Industries reveals that Damani held 5,35,185 shares, equivalent to a 3.47 per cent stake, in the company.

Shares of VST Industries have gained about 36 per cent over the last year. The stock hit its 52-week high of 486.15 on September 6 this year and a 52-week low of 287.18 on October 26 last year.

Radhakishan Damani portfolio

Radhakishan Damani is the founder of the retail chain Avenue Supermarts (DMart) and one of the most eminent investors in India. According to Trendlyne, an equity research platform, Damani publicly holds 13 stocks and has a net worth of over 2,42,145.6 crore.

According to Trendlyne, Damani's top holdings include Avenue Supermarts, VST Industries, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Aptech, Sundaram Finance, Mangalam Organics and Sundaram Finance Holdings, as per Q1FY25 shareholding data.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Recommended For You

