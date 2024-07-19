VST Industries shares soar over 17% to new high on first-ever bonus issue plan

VST Industries plans to consider issuing bonus shares at a board meeting on July 25, 2024, along with reviewing the unaudited financial results for Q1FY25. The stock surged over 17 percent to reach a new peak of 4,850 in intra-day trading on Friday.

Pranati Deva
Published19 Jul 2024, 03:47 PM IST
VST Industries shares soar over 17% to new high on maiden bonus issue plan
VST Industries shares soar over 17% to new high on maiden bonus issue plan(REUTERS)

Shares of VST Industries, backed by investor Radhakishan Damani, surged over 17 percent to reach a new peak of 4,850 apiece in intra-day trading on Friday, following the company’s announcement of its first-ever bonus issue plan. This marks a significant rally for the stock, which has climbed more than 53% from its 52-week low of 3,159.90 recorded on October 26, 2023.

In an exchange filing, VST informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Q1FY25). The board may consider issue of bonus shares in the aforesaid board meeting, VST said.

Also Read | Microsoft Windows crash: Indian brokerage firms Nuvama, 5paisa face tech issues

Over the past year, VST Industries’ stock has appreciated by 15 percent, and it has gained over 42 percent year-to-date in 2024, showing positive returns in 4 of the 7 months this year. The stock advanced nearly 15 percent in July alone, following a 1 percent decline in June. Earlier in the year, it saw a 0.2 percent increase in May and a notable 13 percent rise in April. In contrast, it experienced a 3 percent drop in March and a 0.5 percent decline in February, with an 8.6 percent gain in January.

Investor Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani held a 3.47 percent stake in VST Industries at the end of the June quarter and has increased his holding by 1.52 percentage points during the quarter.

VST Industries, a prominent cigarette manufacturer in India, operates two cigarette manufacturing facilities in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. The company produces and markets several brands, including 'Total,' 'Charms,' 'Moment,' 'Special,' and 'Edition,' with a direct distribution network reaching over 1.2 million outlets.

Also Read | For JSW Infrastructure, acquisitions and expansion are key growth drivers

According to Centrum Broking's March quarter result update, VST Industries anticipates a gradual recovery in demand, focusing on its core markets — Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana — which collectively account for around 65 percent of its sales. The company aims to boost volumes through strategic efforts, including the launch of the Demislim Edition-Trio priced at 10 in the Reduced Smoking Filter Tobacco (RSFT) segment. VST also expects a rebound in rural markets and stable taxation to support this recovery.

It also noted that VST's renewed focus involves expanding direct coverage by increasing its sales force, enhancing trade visibility, and reducing wholesale discounts to bolster the 'Total' brand's market presence.

In the March quarter (Q4FY24), VST Industries reported a 28.38 percent increase in net profit, reaching 88.20 crore, compared to 68.70 crore for the same period in the previous year. Sales for the quarter also grew by 24.35 percent, totaling 374.13 crore, up from 300.86 crore a year earlier.

Also Read | Why veteran investor Bharat Shah thinks the midcap-smallcap scare is outdated

However, for the full fiscal year, the company's net profit saw a decline of 7.77 percent, amounting to 301.57 crore for the year ended March 2024, down from 326.98 crore in the previous year. Despite this, annual sales rose by 9.85 percent, reaching 1,417.20 crore, compared to 1,290.11 crore for the year ended March 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹68,885 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
3.15L

2 of 14Read Full Story
48%

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹6.7 T

4 of 14Read Full Story
$240.5 M

5 of 14Read Full Story
$459 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
$3 B

7 of 14Read Full Story
7%

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
10%

13 of 14Read Full Story
20 Yrs

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 03:47 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsVST Industries shares soar over 17% to new high on first-ever bonus issue plan

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:49 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:47 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam

613.95
03:29 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.6 (4.71%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

100.65
03:29 PM | 19 JUL 2024
3.22 (3.3%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,659.70
03:29 PM | 19 JUL 2024
51.75 (3.22%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue