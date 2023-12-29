Waaree Energies files DHRP with SEBI. To raise up to ₹3000 crore through fresh issue and an OFS up to 32 lakh shares
Waaree Energies Limited, the manufacturer of solar PV modules files DHRP with SEBI. Waree's initial public offering to comprise of a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹3000 Crore and an offer for sale of up to 3,200,000 Equity Shares having face value of ₹10 each
Waaree Energies Limited, the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023 has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started