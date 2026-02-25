Waaree Energies, Premier shares slump up to 15% after reports of US setting Indian solar import duty at 126%

Shares of Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, and Vikram Solar dropped as much as 15% on Wednesday, February 25, following the announcement by the Trump administration of preliminary tariffs of 126% on solar imports from India, as per news reports.

Provisional tariffs have also been established ranging from 86% to 143% for imports from Indonesia and set at 81% for those from Laos. The US Commerce Department indicated that these rates were determined based on foreign subsidies that enabled exporters to underprice domestic solar manufacturers, according to news report.

Advertisement

Initial duties have been established between 86% and 143% for imports from Indonesia, while duties for imports from Laos have been set at 81%. As per the US Commerce Department, these rates were established based on foreign subsidies that enabled exporters to undermine domestic solar manufacturers.

These duties will differ from the reciprocal tariffs that were imposed by the Trump administration and were invalidated by the US Supreme Court last week. In retaliation, Trump originally announced a universal tariff of 10% before increasing it to 15% over the weekend. The 10% tariff came into effect last night, according to local time.

The US Commerce Department noted that the value of solar imports from India in 2024 amounted to $792.6 million, which is over nine times the value reported in 2022.

Advertisement

When it comes to the presence these companies have in the US market, Premier Energies has a limited presence, while 20% of Vikram Solar’s order book comes from international exports. Waaree Energies, on the other hand, has established manufacturing capabilities in the US market.

As per CNBC-TV18 news report, in their earnings call for the December quarter, Waaree Energies' management emphasized the significance of the US market for the company, highlighting their commitment to not only manufacturing there but also increasing their investments. Recently, the company acquired Meyer Burger and is actively seeking both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

Technical Views Waaree Energies share price opened at ₹2,815.10 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,820.55 and an intraday low of ₹2,571.45 apiece. While Premier Energies shares opened at ₹700.05 apiece on the BSE, touching an intraday high of ₹744 and an intraday low of ₹667.05 per share.

Advertisement

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that within renewable energy names, Waaree Energies Limited, Premier Energies Limited, and Vikram Solar Limited are showing divergent structures.

Jain highlighted that Waaree Energies has gapped below its major support near 2,840, confirming structural weakness and shifting moving averages into resistance mode. Vikram Solar has corrected nearly 29% in just 10 days, with expanding downside volatility and visible overhead supply, keeping risk elevated.

“In contrast, Premier Energies is holding structure relatively better, with signs of stabilization rather than breakdown. Momentum is cooling constructively, setting up conditions for a tactical rebound. A bounce toward the 780 to 790 zone appears plausible if participation improves. From a risk–reward perspective, Premier Energies stands out as the preferred candidate for a near-term recovery trade,” said Jain.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.