Waaree Energies Q3 Results: Net profit surges 260% YoY to ₹507 crore; revenue up 117%

Waaree Energies Q3 Results: Waaree Energies Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Thursday, January 30. The company recorded a 260 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profits to ₹507 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹141 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements.

The revenue from operations jumped 117 per cent to ₹3,458 crore in the October to December quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹1,596 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Waaree Energies Share Price Waaree Energies Ltd's shares closed 0.82 per cent lower at ₹2,190.65 after Thursday's market session, compared to ₹2,208.70 at the previous market close. The company announced its third-quarter results after stock market operating hours on January 30.