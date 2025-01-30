Mint Market

Waaree Energies Q3 Results: Net profit surges 260% YoY to ₹507 crore; revenue up 117%

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published30 Jan 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Waaree Energies announced its third-quarter results on Thursday, January 30. (Pixabay)

Waaree Energies Q3 Results: Waaree Energies Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Thursday, January 30. The company recorded a 260 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profits to 507 crore in the third quarter, compared to 141 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements. 

The revenue from operations jumped 117 per cent to 3,458 crore in the October to December quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 1,596 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

Waaree Energies Share Price 

Waaree Energies Ltd's shares closed 0.82 per cent lower at 2,190.65 after Thursday's market session, compared to 2,208.70 at the previous market close. The company announced its third-quarter results after stock market operating hours on January 30. 

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 05:03 PM IST
