Waaree Energies share price falls over 6% after Q2 results. Opportunity to buy?

  • Waaree Energies reported a consolidated net profit of 361.65 crore for Q2FY25, registering a growth of 14.78% over 315.09 crore during the same quarter last fiscal year.

Ankit Gohel
Updated19 Nov 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Waaree Energies shares have jumped over 101% from its IPO price.
Waaree Energies shares have jumped over 101% from its IPO price.

Waaree Energies share price plunged over 6% on Tuesday following the company's September quarter (Q2) results. The recently-listed Waaree Energies shares declined as much as 6.44% to 2,914.60 apiece on the BSE.

Waaree Energies on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of 361.65 crore for the second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 14.78% over 315.09 crore posted during the same quarter last fiscal year. On a sequential basis, the net profit fell from 394.14 crore recorded in the June quarter of FY25.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY25 rose marginally by 1.05% year-on-year (YoY) to 3,574.37 crore from 3,537.30 crore.

Waaree Energies’ order book stood at 20 gigawatts as of September 30, 2024.

Also Read | Honasa share price extends losses, dn 18% to hit 52-week low on weak Q2 results

The Board of Directors of Waaree Energies also approved an investment of up to 600 crore for the development of infrastructure, including land acquisition and connectivity, to support the establishment of renewable power projects and strengthen its bidding pipeline.

Should you buy Waaree Energies shares?

Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi remains bullish on Waaree Energies shares and recommends going long on the stock after today’s fall.

“Waaree Energies stock has formed a bullish pattern on the daily timeframe. I recommend buying the stock on dips with a stop loss at 2,700 level. The first target for Waaree Energies shares is 3,250 and the second target is at 3,350 levels. I suggest going long on the stock and keep booking profits at these target levels,” said Dongre.

Also Read | Zee Entertainment share price surges 8% as Punit Goenka quits as firm’s MD

Waaree Energies stock price update

Waaree Energies stock made a strong debut on the bourses last month as it listed at 2,550 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 69.7% to its issue price of 1,503 per share. Waaree Energies shares have jumped over 101% from their IPO price.

The 4,321 crore worth IPO of Waaree Energies received strong demand with the offer being subscribed 76.34 times.

At 10:10 am, Waaree Energies shares were trading 4.45% lower at 2,976.90 apiece on the BSE

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWaaree Energies share price falls over 6% after Q2 results. Opportunity to buy?

Most Active Stocks

UPL share price

546.05
10:52 AM | 19 NOV 2024
9.55 (1.78%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

124.65
10:53 AM | 19 NOV 2024
9.15 (7.92%)

Tata Steel share price

141.15
10:53 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-0.15 (-0.11%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

251.75
10:53 AM | 19 NOV 2024
0.95 (0.38%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

209.45
10:46 AM | 19 NOV 2024
9.25 (4.62%)

Coforge share price

8,201.05
10:46 AM | 19 NOV 2024
193.05 (2.41%)

Mastek share price

3,200.00
10:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
64.55 (2.06%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

750.45
10:46 AM | 19 NOV 2024
13.15 (1.78%)
More from 52 Week High

Thermax share price

4,703.00
10:44 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-164.95 (-3.39%)

Carborundum Universal share price

1,417.00
10:44 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-33.35 (-2.3%)

Honasa Consumer share price

264.15
10:46 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-31.65 (-10.7%)

Elgi Equipments share price

549.90
10:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-9.7 (-1.73%)
More from Top Losers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

124.40
10:46 AM | 19 NOV 2024
8.9 (7.71%)

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

64.69
10:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
4.63 (7.71%)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price

753.75
10:46 AM | 19 NOV 2024
49.7 (7.06%)

Eid Parry India share price

814.70
10:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
49.45 (6.46%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,335.00680.00
    Chennai
    76,341.00680.00
    Delhi
    76,493.00680.00
    Kolkata
    76,345.00680.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.