Waaree Energies share price jumps 10% after Q3 results. Should you buy or sell?

Waaree Energies share price jumped 10% after Q3 results. The renewable energy firm reported a net profit for the December quarter that increased by 118.35% year-over-year to ₹1,106.79 crore, up from ₹506.88 crore last year. The revenue from operations for the quarter concluding in December soared by 118.81% to ₹7,565.05 crore, compared to ₹3,457.29 crore during the same timeframe last year.

In an exchange filing, the company reported that its EBITDA for the quarter reached ₹1,928.15 Crores, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 167.16% with margins at 25.49%. The firm stated it accomplished 3.51 GW of module production in Q3 FY26, attributed to strong operational focus. It also achieved 0.75 GW of cell production in Q3 FY26, again driven by robust operational focus.

The company has successfully launched an additional solar module manufacturing facility with a capacity of 2.1 GW in Chikhli, Gujarat, along with another 3 GW facility in Samakhiali, Gujarat. Furthermore, it has installed 3.05 GW of inverter capacity at Sarodhi, Gujarat.

The firm raised approximately ₹1,003 Crores to establish a 20 GWh advanced lithium-ion cell and battery pack manufacturing plant, as part of its announced capital expenditure plan of around ₹10,000 Crores.

Waaree Group's investment of USD 30 million in United Solar Holding Inc., a prominent polysilicon producer based in Oman, ensures a fully traceable supply chain and bolsters our growing manufacturing presence in the U.S.A. and global markets.

"Waaree Energies has delivered another exceptional quarter, with Q3 FY26 marking record revenue and profitability. Over the nine months, we have achieved significant growth in both topline and EBITDA, reflecting the resilience of our business model and the trust our customers place in us.

I am pleased to share that Waaree is First Indian Manufacturer to achieve 1 GW+ of module production and sales in single month with 52 modules produced per minute. We have secured a record order inflow, strengthening our order book of ~ ₹60,000 Crores ensuring sustained visibility for the years ahead, also we have secured bankable PPAs backed by land and connectivity," said Amit Paithankar, Whole Time Director & CEO of the company.

Waaree Energies share price today Waaree Energies share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹2,550.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,740.75 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Waaree Energies has formed a classic kicker pattern on the daily chart, marked by a sharp gap-up above the prior support-turned-resistance zone near 2,530.

Jain explained that this sudden price shift reflects an abrupt change in market sentiment and strong demand takeover. The move is backed by a volume surge of nearly 300% above the 50-day average, clearly signaling institutional participation rather than short covering.

“The stock is now trending toward its 50-day moving average near 2,895, which acts as the next immediate magnet and resistance zone. Momentum indicators have turned sharply positive, supporting continuation. Risk remains favorable as long as the gap zone holds, while any failure back below 2,530 would invalidate the kicker setup and weaken the bullish thesis,” added Jain.