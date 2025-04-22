Waaree Energies share price jumps 5% ahead of Q4 results. Should you buy or sell?

Waaree Energies share price surged as much as 5 per cent in Tuesday's trading session ahead of company's fourth quarter results announcement on April 22. At 9:46 am, Waaree Energies shares were up 5.20 per cent, trading at ₹2,571.20 on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Waaree Energies shares have gained over 6.20 per cent in a month and nearly 10.40 per cent in six months.

Waaree Energies Q4 results 2025 Renewable energy company is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025.

In a an exchange filing, Waaree Energies stated that its Board of Directors will meet on April 22 to review and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025.

The company will hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 11 a.m. on April 23 to discuss its fourth-quarter results and FY25 performance. Amit Paithankar (Whole Time Director and CEO), Sonal Shrivastava (Chief Financial Officer), Abhishek Pareek (Group Head - Finance), and Rohit Wade (General Manager - Investor Relations) - will be among the company's spokesperson for the conference.

Waaree Energies share price also gained following the US's decision to impose anti-dumping duties on solar equipment imports from four Southeast Asian nations.

On Monday, the US imposed new tariffs of up to 3,521% on imports from Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, following an investigation initiated during former President Joe Biden’s administration. The probe was requested by American solar manufacturers.

These duties will come on top of the broad tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, which have disrupted global supply chains and markets.

Known as antidumping and countervailing duties, they are intended to counteract the impact of what the Commerce Department deems unfair subsidies and pricing practices.

