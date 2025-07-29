Waaree Energies share price jumps 5% on strong Q1 results 2025. Do you own?

Waaree Energies share price surged as much as 5 per cent to ₹3,266.90 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after the company posted strong financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025.

Waaree Energies shares have given significant returns in last one year. The stock has ascended over 37 per cent in a year and nearly 45 per cent in six months.

Waaree Energies Q1 results 2025 Waaree Energies, a prominent player in India’s renewable energy sector, released its June quarter results on July 28, reporting an 89 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹745 crore, up from ₹394 crore in the same quarter last year.

This strong performance was largely driven by a significant rise in solar photovoltaic (PV) module sales, with the company recording its highest-ever quarterly module production of 2.3 GW in Q1 FY26, supported by enhanced operational efficiency. The report also highlighted continued growth in cell production during the period.

Revenue from solar PV modules climbed to ₹3,872.35 crore, compared to ₹3,178 crore in Q1 FY25. Meanwhile, revenue from the EPC segment saw a robust 160.50 per cent YoY increase, reaching ₹589.27 crore in Q1 FY26.

Overall, the company’s consolidated operating revenue rose 31.48 per cent YoY to ₹4,597.18 crore. On the profitability front, EBITDA jumped 82.61 per cent to ₹1,168.67 crore, with margins improving by 712 basis points to 25.42 per cent.

“ Waaree continues to deliver strong operational performance in Q1 FY26, building on last year’s momentum. He highlighted a robust order book of ₹49,000 crore and a global project pipeline exceeding 100 GW, reflecting positive market sentiment across key geographies,” said Amit Paithankar, Whole Time Director & CEO of Waaree Energies.

