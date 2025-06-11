Waaree Energies share price jumps after promoters' stake raise news. Do you own?

Stock Market today: Waaree Energies share price gained more than 4% in the intraday trades on Wednesday. The gains in the Waaree Energies share price was led by the news around promoters' stake raise.

Waaree Energies promoters' stake raise details Waaree Energies on 10 June 2025 announced about Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers by the promoters. In its release on the National Stock Exchange of Indian and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange Waaree Energies said that Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Kirit Chimanlal Doshi, Viren Chimanlal Doshi, and Pankaj Chimanlal Doshi have acquired cumulatively, 5,27,27,955 equity shares (18.35%) of Waaree Energies Limited.

The said equity shares of Waaree Energies have been acquired by the above mentioned promoters from Binita Hitesh Doshi, Bindiya Kirit Doshi, Nipa Viren Doshi and Pujan Pankaj Doshi, by way of ‘inter-se’ transfer of shares amongst qualifying persons.

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi held 1,41,04,082 shares prior to the acquisition and post acquisition, Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi now holds 3,00,87,016 or 10.47% of the total share capital of the company.

Also Read | Tata Elxsi share price in focus as stock to trade ex-dividend today

Similarly Kirit Chimanlal Doshi who was holding 3.55% of the total share capital of the company pre acquisition of shares now sees his holdings rise to 10.45% the total share capital of the company post acquisition .

Viren Chimanlal Doshi, was holding 3.81% of the total share capital of the company pre acquisition of shares now sees his holdings rise to 9.45% the total share capital of the company post acquisition.

Pankaj Chimanlal Doshi was holding 8.56 % of the total share capital of the company pre acquisition of shares now sees his holdings rise to 8.82% the total share capital of the company post acquisition.

Also Read | Orkla India IPO: MTR Foods owner files DRHP with SEBI for public offer

These four promoters who held 20.83% of the total share capital of the company pre acquisition of shares now sees his holdings rise to 39.19% the total share capital of the company post acquisition of the shares.

Waaree Energies share price movement Waaree Energies opened at ₹2850 on Wednesday. At the time of opening theWaaree Energies share price was slightly higher than previous days closing price of ₹2838.35. The Waaree Energies share price thereafter gained to the intraday highs of ₹2955, which meant gains of more than 4% during the intraday trades.