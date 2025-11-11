Waaree Energies pulls ahead of Premier in solar race, but faces US headwinds
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 11 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The fortunes of the two largest listed module producers—Waaree Energies and Premier Energies—have starkly diverged even as the industry is benefitting from strong demand and policy tailwinds. Here's why
India's solar manufacturing industry is benefitting from strong demand, maturing capacities, and supportive policies. Even as the sector scales up, the fortunes of listed module producers have diverged sharply, reflecting investor caution amid global policy shifts and pricing pressures.
