Waaree Energies share price rises 6%: To declare Q4 Results on 22 April

  • Stock Market Today: Waaree Energies shares jumped 6% in intraday trading, reaching highs of 2378.75. The company is set to declare its Q4 results on April 22, 2025, amidst positive momentum and the recent inauguration of India's largest solar cell manufacturing Gigafactory.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated17 Apr 2025, 03:24 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Waaree Energies share price gained 6% during the intraday trades on Thursday. Waaree announced that will declare Q4 Results on 22 April 2025

Waaree Energies share price movement

Waaree Energies share price opened at 2284.85 on the BSE on Thursday . At the time of opening for trade Waaree Energies share price was significant 2.5% higher than previous days closing price of 2228.4. The Waaree Energies share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of 2378.75, which meant gains of more than 6%

Waaree Energies board meeting intimation for Q4 Results

As per the Waaree Energies release on the exchanges it said that that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Waaree Energies Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Further Waaree Energies in its release on the exchanges said that intimated earlier that in terms of the Company’s “Insider Trading Code” under the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all the Directors, Key Managerial Persons, Designated Persons of the Company and their Immediate Relatives as prescribed in the Schedule B of the regulations from April 01, 2025 till 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Waaree Energies -Other key developments

Waaree Energies recently had announced inauguration of Bharat‘s largest solar cell manufacturing Gigafactory inaugurated at Chikhli, in Gujarat. Covering 150 acres, of which 101 acres are built-up area , tthe facility is an advanced 5.4 GW solar cell gigafactory . This facility stands as a testament to company's commitment to a sustainable energy future for the nation, Waaree Energies highlighted

