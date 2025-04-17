Waaree Energies share price rises 6%: To declare Q4 Results on 22 April

Stock Market Today: Waaree Energies share price gained 6% during the intraday trades on Thursday. Waaree announced that will declare Q4 Results on 22 April 2025

Waaree Energies share price movement Waaree Energies share price opened at ₹2284.85 on the BSE on Thursday . At the time of opening for trade Waaree Energies share price was significant 2.5% higher than previous days closing price of ₹2228.4. The Waaree Energies share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹2378.75, which meant gains of more than 6%

Also Read | Gensol Engineering Independent director’s resignation adds to pressure on shares

Waaree Energies board meeting intimation for Q4 Results As per the Waaree Energies release on the exchanges it said that that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Waaree Energies Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Further Waaree Energies in its release on the exchanges said that intimated earlier that in terms of the Company’s “Insider Trading Code” under the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all the Directors, Key Managerial Persons, Designated Persons of the Company and their Immediate Relatives as prescribed in the Schedule B of the regulations from April 01, 2025 till 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Waaree Energies -Other key developments Waaree Energies recently had announced inauguration of Bharat‘s largest solar cell manufacturing Gigafactory inaugurated at Chikhli, in Gujarat. Covering 150 acres, of which 101 acres are built-up area , tthe facility is an advanced 5.4 GW solar cell gigafactory . This facility stands as a testament to company's commitment to a sustainable energy future for the nation, Waaree Energies highlighted

Also Read | Jio Financial share price: Should you buy Reliance group stock before Q4 results