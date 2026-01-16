China plans to stop subsidizing solar exports. Which Indian firms stand to benefit?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 16 Jan 2026, 07:01 am IST
Summary
China announced on 9 January that its rebates on photovoltaic products would be removed, and those on batteries would be cut from 9% to 6% starting 1 April 2026 before being phased out entirely by early 2027. This is potentially a bumper development for India’s solar exporters.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For decades, pushing out exports has been China’s top priority. A fifth of the economy is driven by exports, which have come under pressure of late as China-US relations have soured. To keep the export engine purring through the on-again-off-again trade war, domestic manufacturing has been heavily subsidized.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story