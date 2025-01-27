Markets
Waaree Energies's solar dreams and the Trump policy conundrum
Suchitra Mandal 8 min read 27 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Waaree Energies stands at a crossroads, with ambitious expansion plans and a need to adapt to a rapidly changing market landscape. Despite recent stock declines, the company’s focus on diversification shows promise
After a blockbuster debut on the BSE in October 2024, when its shares listed at a 69.66% premium, Waaree Energies has seen its performance falter dramatically. The stock has plunged 37% from its peak of ₹3,743, closing at ₹2,355.95 on 23 January, 2025. The sharpest blow came on 22 January, when the stock plummeted by 10% in a single trading session triggered by the expiration of a shareholder lock-in period, which escalated its selling pressure.
