Waaree Renewable Technologies reported a 16.71% YoY drop in consolidated profit after tax to ₹ 53.48 crore for Q3 FY25, down from ₹ 64.23 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 11% to ₹ 360.34 crore but fell 31.29% sequentially. An interim dividend of Re 1 per share was declared.

Waaree Renewable Technologies on Thursday, January 16, posted a 16.71% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹53.48 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25). The figure stood at ₹64.23 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, too, PAT was marginally lower than ₹53.51 crore posted in Q2 FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, its consolidated revenue from operations increased by 11% to ₹360.34 crore from ₹324.19 crore on a YoY basis. Sequentially, the topline declined substantially by 31.29% from ₹524.46 crore.

Dividend Announcement Waaree Renewable Technologies also declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share for every equity share with a face value of ₹2 each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company fixed January 24 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of said dividend.

"The interim dividend is payable to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company, or will appear as beneficial owners (as per particulars furnished by the Depositories) at the close of business on 24th January 2025, being the "Record Date" to ascertain the eligibility of members to receive the said interim dividend," said the company in an exchange filing today.