Waaree Renewable share price surges 15%, reclaims ₹1000 mark ahead of Q1 results this week. Where is it headed?

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies surged a whopping 15% in intraday deals on Tuesday, July 15, amid high volumes and ahead of the announcement of the June quarter results later this week. Analysts said the stock has broken out of a consolidation zone on tech charts, signalling renewed bullish interest.

The renewable energy stock reclaimed the ₹1000 mark, but remains far away from the 52-week high level of ₹2,074.95.

Waaree Renewable Technologies in an exchange filing on Monday, post-market trading hours, said its board will meet on Thursday, July 17, to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company.

Commenting on the earnings expectations for the renewable industry, Kotak Institutional Equities said that FY2025 has been a record year for solar capacity additions of 23.8 GW. However, solar manufacturing capacity has kept pace with demand; 91 GW of ALMM modules and 27 GW of solar cells give us confidence that the industry is on track to reach supply-demand parity by the latter part of FY2027. The US module demand outlook remains uncertain given multiple changes in regulations.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q4 Results In the March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit stood at ₹93.76 crore, marking a sharp 83% increase compared to ₹51.31 crore in the same quarter last year.

This strong profit growth was supported by a substantial rise in revenue from core operations, which climbed 74% year-on-year to ₹476.57 crore. The corresponding figure for Q4FY24 stood at ₹273.31 crore.

According to the company’s quarterly disclosures, revenue from the EPC segment rose sharply by 76% year-on-year to ₹469.72 crore, compared to ₹266.44 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

However, the company’s power sales business remained relatively flat. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, revenue from power sales came in at ₹6.85 crore, showing a marginal decline of 0.14% from ₹6.86 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Waaree Renewable Shares: Where is it headed? Waaree Renewable Technologies share price rallied 14.82% to touch a high of ₹1,120 apiece over the last close of ₹975.40. The total traded quantity on the BSE surged to 6.43 lakh shares on the BSE as against the two-week average of 0.39 lakh shares.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, Waaree Renewable has broken out of its consolidation zone above 1,030 with volumes surging over 500% of its 50-day EMA — a strong sign of aggressive buying and renewed bullish interest.

"This powerful breakout indicates that the stock could bounce back sharply in the near term. The next key resistance zone to watch is around 1,268, which could act as an immediate target for this move. Traders should monitor volumes on follow-through sessions to ensure the momentum sustains and use trailing stops to lock in gains," Jain added.