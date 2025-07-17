Waaree Renewable Tech Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 207% YoY to ₹86 crore, revenue soars over 150%

Waaree Renewable Technologies reported a net profit of 86 crore for Q2, a 207% increase from 28 crore year-on-year, but lower than 94 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue reached 600 crore, up from 236 crore in Q1 FY25.

A Ksheerasagar
Published17 Jul 2025, 02:35 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Tech Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 207% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86 crore, revenue soars over 150%
Waaree Renewable Tech Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 207% YoY to ₹86 crore, revenue soars over 150%(Pixabay)

Waaree Renewable Technologies, the solar EPC subsidiary of Waaree Group, announced its June quarter financial performance today, July 17, reporting a net profit of 86 crore, a 207% increase compared to 28 crore in the same period last year.

However, the profit was lower on a sequential basis, as the company had reported 94 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at 603 crore, compared to 236.35 crore in Q1 FY25, which is a 155% YoY growth. 

The revenue from its EPC contracts, which contributes over 95% of the company’s total revenue, surged to 594.3 crore in Q1 FY25 from 228 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from power sales also rose sharply to 9 crore, compared to 2.3 crore a year ago, as per the company's earnings' filing. 

On the operating front, the company reported EBITDA of 120.3 crore for the quarter, marking a significant jump from 41.2 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 19.9% from 17.6%, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

The company is engaged in the business of renewable energy solutions, with a specific focus on solar power. The company operates as a solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. It is also a solar developer that finances, constructs, owns, and operates solar projects.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWaaree Renewable Tech Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 207% YoY to ₹86 crore, revenue soars over 150%
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.