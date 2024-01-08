Waaree Renewable Technologies stock hits new record high, zooms 50% in just 6 sessions; here's why
Waaree Renewable Technologies' stock has been on a bullish trend, gaining 50% in the last six trading sessions. In CY23, the company's shares saw a meteoric rise of over 296%, and in CY22, it generated a return of 63.62%.
Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies, the Solar EPC subsidiary of Waaree Group, hit a new record high of ₹2,849 apiece in today's trade by gaining 6%, building on its strong momentum for the seventh consecutive trading session. In the last six trading sessions, the shares have jumped from ₹1,797 apiece to ₹2,689, resulting in a stellar gain of 50%.
