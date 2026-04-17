Waaree Renewable Technologies shares jump over 13% after strong Q4 results

Waaree Renewable Technologies share price surged by 13.5% on Friday, April 17, after the company reported a significant 66% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹155.72 crore for the March quarter compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, was reported at ₹93.76 crore, as stated in an exchange filing.

For the March quarter of FY26, revenue from operations was recorded at ₹1,102.40 crore, compared to ₹476.58 crore in the previous quarter of FY25.

In FY26, the net profit totaled ₹478.65 crore, an increase from ₹228.92 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations amounted to ₹3,331.42 crore, showing a two-fold increase relative to ₹1,597.75 crore in FY25.

Manmohan Sharma, CFO, Waaree Renewable Technologies, said, "Supported by a robust unexecuted EPC order book of 2.83 GWp, WRTL continues to have strong visibility of project execution."

This year, the board of the company has sanctioned the acquisition of a 55% share in Associated Power Structures for ₹1,225 crore. This deal is in line with WRTL's long-term vision of creating an integrated platform that covers renewable generation, EPC, energy efficiency, and supporting infrastructure, thereby improving value creation, resilience, and execution capabilities within the clean energy sector, according to a company announcement.

Established in 1996, Associated Power Structures Limited is a recognized name in the power transmission and distribution infrastructure industry, boasting a solid record of successful execution throughout India and in select international markets.

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Waaree Renewable Technologies share price today Waaree Renewable Technologies share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹1,078.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,202.60 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Waaree Renewable Technologies has confirmed a breakout from a bullish 93-day cup-and-handle formation at ₹3,325, signalling strong continuation potential within an established uptrend. The breakout is supported by robust accumulation volumes, indicating institutional participation and strengthening conviction. Price structure remains firmly bullish, with the breakout zone now acting as immediate support.

“Sustained trade above ₹3,325 would reinforce the validity of the pattern and open the path toward the ₹3,800 zone in the near term. Any pullback toward the breakout level can be viewed as a retest opportunity. A decisive breakdown below ₹3,325 would invalidate the bullish setup and signal short-term weakness,” said Jain.

According to Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, the stock in a strong uptrend, offering a favorable buy-on-dips opportunity. Buy around ₹3,300–3,350 on retracements towards support. Stop-loss should be placed below ₹3,100 to protect against structure breakdown.

“On the upside, target levels are placed at ₹3,650 initially and ₹3,800 as an extended target, aligning with the next resistance zones. Avoid fresh buying at current highs; better risk-reward lies near support. Overall, trend remains bullish unless price breaks below ₹3,100 decisively,” said Jagad.

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