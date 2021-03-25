Mumbai: Shares of Wabco India Ltd slipped nearly 10% as the company's two-day stake sale through an offer for sale (OFS) began today. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at ₹5450 a share, an 11% discount to Wednesday's closing price of ₹6101.90.

The stock touched a low of ₹5510 on the BSE on Thursday and declined as much as 9.7%. At 12.36pm, it was at ₹5605.85, down 8% from its previous close.

Promoter ZF International UK Ltd will sell a 18.1% stake in Wabco India Ltd via an offer for sale to raise nearly ₹1,872 crore. The issue opened today for non-retail investors, and will open for retail investors on Friday.

The base issue size of the OFS is 9.10% or over 1.72 million equity shares, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of 9.10% or over 1.72 million shares.

The sale is being undertaken by the seller, inter alia, for achieving the minimum public shareholding, the company said in its notice to exchanges.

