Bombay Dyeing share price, Bombay Burmah hit 52-week high; here's why Wadia Group stocks are surging today2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Bombay Dyeing share price locked on 20% upper circuit after announcing sale of property to Sumitomo for ₹5,200 crore.
Bombay Dyeing share price was locked on 20% upper circuit on Thursday following the announcement that Bombay Dyeing will sell Japan's Sumitomo Realty & Development Company arm, a 22-acre property for ₹5,200 crore. Bombay Dyeing share price opened at ₹164.80 apiece on BSE. Bombay Dyeing shares touched 52-week high at ₹168.50. Another Wadia Group stock, Bombay Burmah share price touched 52-week high, and up nearly 8%.
