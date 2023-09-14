Bombay Dyeing share price was locked on 20% upper circuit on Thursday following the announcement that Bombay Dyeing will sell Japan's Sumitomo Realty & Development Company arm, a 22-acre property for ₹5,200 crore. Bombay Dyeing share price opened at ₹164.80 apiece on BSE. Bombay Dyeing shares touched 52-week high at ₹168.50. Another Wadia Group stock, Bombay Burmah share price touched 52-week high, and up nearly 8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a statement issued to the bourses by Bombay Dyeing, Sumitomo's subsidiary Goisu Realty Private Ltd would pay for the acquisition in two parts, with ₹4,675 crore initially and ₹525 crore subsequently after the fulfilment of certain requirements.

The company in an exchange filing said that the sale was approved by the Bombay Dyeing board on Wednesday. Shareholders will still need to approve the transaction.

Nusli Wadia, Chairman, in an exchange filing said,“I am happy to inform that Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company is entering into agreements with Sumitomo group for sale of about 22 acres of land (along with the associated FSI) in Worli, Mumbai for a total consideration of about ₹5,200 crores.

On completion of the proposed transaction, the company will be able to record a pre-tax profit in excess of ₹4,300 crores on account of this transaction, report a strong positive net worth, extinguish all its borrowings thereby saving interest costs and releasing the charge on encumbered assets, pay dividend in future, and have a strong Treasury balance to fund the future realty projects."

Additionally, Nusli Wadia said he was pleased to report that Bombay Dyeing was able to reduce its borrowings by about ₹900 crore during the same time period by selling the ICC apartments, generating a net revenue of about ₹1,050 crore between April 2022 and June 2023.

"Further, with a view to deleverage and strengthen the balance sheet of the company for funding future real estate projects, the Board decided to monetize BDMC’s land parcel at Worli, Mumbai, after evaluating various other options.

The board has also, in-principle, approved the development of the unutilised land parcels available with the company having a potential to create about 3.5 million square feet of residential / commercial property and generate a Revenue of about ₹15,000 crores over the next few years," added Wadia.

On the technical front, according to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, following the news flow, Bombay Dyeing stock prices have seen a strong gap up volume backed by strong volumes, momentum is on the positive side and in the near term we may see extension of upmove, 178 - 185 is next resistance whereas the bullish gap left around 150 is support.