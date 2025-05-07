Wagons Learning IPO: allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Wagons Learning IPO: The offer that began May 2, 2025, and concluded May 6, 2025. will see allotment being finalised soon. Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing on the BSE SME on Friday, 9 May 2025

The Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the Wagons Learning IPO and the Wagons Learning shares will be listed on the BSE SME, Hence to check Allotment status online investors need to either go to the registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited website or the BSE SME

Here are the steps to follow and check the status and GMP as focus shifts to listing:

Steps to check Wagons Learning IPOs allotment status online: Step 1: Go to the website of RegistratCameo Corporate Services Limited and click the link:

Step 2: Select any of the link windows for getting the Wagons Learning IPO allotment status

Step 3: Select Wagons Learning Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 4: Select any of the following — DPID or Demat number, application number or the PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6: Enter captcha

Step 7: Click the submit button

Investors can similarly check status on the BSE website Step 1: Go to the BSE website and click the link:

Wagons Learning IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium Wagons Learning IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium stood at Nil . This indicated that Wagons Learning shares were available in the grey market at the issue price and without any premium. The same also means that the market participants are not expecting any listing gains and the listing of Wagons Learning Services shares is expected to act at similar level and at the issue price of ₹82 a piece, without any premium