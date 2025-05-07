Wagons Learning IPO: allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Wagons Learning IPO: The offer that began May 2, 2025, and concluded May 6, 2025. will see allotment being finalised soon. Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing on the BSE SME on Friday, 9 May 2025
The Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the Wagons Learning IPO and the Wagons Learning shares will be listed on the BSE SME, Hence to check Allotment status online investors need to either go to the registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited website or the BSE SME
Here are the steps to follow and check the status and GMP as focus shifts to listing:
Step 1: Go to the website of RegistratCameo Corporate Services Limited and click the link:
Step 2: Select any of the link windows for getting the Wagons Learning IPO allotment status
Step 3: Select Wagons Learning Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.
Step 4: Select any of the following — DPID or Demat number, application number or the PAN number
Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected
Step 6: Enter captcha
Step 7: Click the submit button
Step 1: Go to the BSE website and click the link:
tep 2: Select the issue type
Step 3: Select Wagons Learning Limited’ from the Issue name ’ dropdown menu.
Step 4: Select any of the following — DPID or Demat number, application number or the PAN number
Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected
Step 6: Enter captcha
Step 7: Click the submit button
Wagons Learning IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium stood at Nil . This indicated that Wagons Learning shares were available in the grey market at the issue price and without any premium. The same also means that the market participants are not expecting any listing gains and the listing of Wagons Learning Services shares is expected to act at similar level and at the issue price of ₹82 a piece, without any premium
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.