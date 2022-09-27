Wait, ‘not the time to aggressively buy the dips’: Market strategist

“The upcoming RBI MPC meet is expected to offer significant cues to the financial ecosystem in India. In keeping with the 75-bps rate hike by the US Federal Reserve earlier this month, and the rising inflation, which is expected to be around 7% for September as well, we are preparing for a rate hike by the MPC. The dollar’s continued strength, as well as the geopolitical concerns in Europe, will weigh on the MPC while they make this decision, and it is likely that the market will have to contend with a 50-bps hike," Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director – Ladderup Wealth Management Private Limited.