Waiting for ITR filing last date extension? Experts decode this I-T dept message

Taking cue from the income tax department's tweet, Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Wealth at Transcend Capital said, "The I-T department message reads that total number of ITRs filed on 28th July is around 36 lakh. And there are three more days left for ITR filing. So, the number is expected to cross 5 crore with ease. As per out previous experiences, a big leap in the ITR filing can be expected in last two days. If this happens this year again, the ITR numbers we are talking about may go around 5.35 crore to 5.5 crore. If this happens, then in that case chances of ITR filing last date extension looks bleak."