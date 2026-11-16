Wakefit Innovations share price down 29% from IPO price: Can the stock bounce back? InCred sees 35% upside - Target

Wakefit Innovations share price closed marginally higher on Monday, November 16, after witnessing range-bound movement throughout the day. The small cap stock, however, is currently down 29% from its listing price.

Its strong performance in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, growing furniture revenue and an expanding store base could support earnings outlook and the share price recovery, according to InCred Equities which sees 35% upside potential in the stock.

Shares of Wakefit Innovations closed marginally higher on Monday, after delivering negative 2.21% return over the past one week. Meanwhile, the stock has surged 11.22% over the past three months.

Wakefit Innovations share price outlook Wakefit Innovations reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹452 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (FY27). The company’s own channels reached 70% of revenue from 60.2% as it grew 39.4% on an annual basis on a conscious shift.

“Our estimates are unchanged this quarter: we model revenue of INR 1,852 Cr/2,445 Cr with EBITDA of INR 233 Cr/359 Cr at margins of 12.6%/14.7%, driven by a store base above 200, mid-teens same-store growth and furniture reaccelerating,” read InCred Equities report.

Wakefit share price target InCred maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹182 per share. “We leave our FY27E/FY28E estimates unchanged and maintain BUY with a target price of INR 182,” as per the report.

Wakefit share price trend The stock closed 0.26% higher at ₹135.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,480.53 crore on Monday, November 16. Its share price value has declined nearly 1.99% over the past month, 6.02% over the last six months, and 27.37% since the beginning of the year 2026.