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Wakefit Innovations share price down 29% from IPO price: Can the stock bounce back? InCred sees 35% upside - Target

Wakefit Innovations shares edged up 0.26% to 135.10 on Monday but remain about 29% below their listing price. InCred Equities maintained its Buy rating and 182 target, citing record second-quarter revenue, growing furniture sales and an expanding store network.

WAKEFIT
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published16 Nov 2026, 08:25 PM IST
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Wakefit Innovations share price target (AI image for representational purpose)
Wakefit Innovations share price target (AI image for representational purpose)

Wakefit Innovations share price closed marginally higher on Monday, November 16, after witnessing range-bound movement throughout the day. The small cap stock, however, is currently down 29% from its listing price.

Its strong performance in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, growing furniture revenue and an expanding store base could support earnings outlook and the share price recovery, according to InCred Equities which sees 35% upside potential in the stock.

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Shares of Wakefit Innovations closed marginally higher on Monday, after delivering negative 2.21% return over the past one week. Meanwhile, the stock has surged 11.22% over the past three months.

Wakefit Innovations share price outlook

Wakefit Innovations reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of 452 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (FY27). The company’s own channels reached 70% of revenue from 60.2% as it grew 39.4% on an annual basis on a conscious shift.

“Our estimates are unchanged this quarter: we model revenue of INR 1,852 Cr/2,445 Cr with EBITDA of INR 233 Cr/359 Cr at margins of 12.6%/14.7%, driven by a store base above 200, mid-teens same-store growth and furniture reaccelerating,” read InCred Equities report.

Wakefit share price target

InCred maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of 182 per share. “We leave our FY27E/FY28E estimates unchanged and maintain BUY with a target price of INR 182,” as per the report.

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Wakefit share price trend

The stock closed 0.26% higher at 135.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 4,480.53 crore on Monday, November 16. Its share price value has declined nearly 1.99% over the past month, 6.02% over the last six months, and 27.37% since the beginning of the year 2026.

Wakefit shares touched their 52-week high level of 223.95 per share on February 12, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low level of 111.65 apiece on June 8, 2026.

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