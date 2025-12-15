Wakefit Solutions IPO listing: Shares make muted debut, list at IPO price of ₹195

The shares of Wakefit Solutions were listed at the same price as the IPO upper price band of 195. The stock’s debut largely matched grey market indications, which had pointed to a muted opening

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published15 Dec 2025
Wakefit Solutions share price made a muted stock market debut on Monday, December 15. The shares of Wakefit Solutions were listed at the same price as the IPO upper price band of 195.

This means that the IPO allottees made no listing gain over the Wakefit Solutions IPO listing.

The stock’s debut largely matched grey market indications, which had pointed to a muted opening. Ahead of listing, the shares of Wakefit Solutions were trading at at a premium of 7, as per Investorgain. This means that the GMP of Wakefit Solutions IPO is +7.

Wakefit Solutions IPO details

The IPO saw a moderate level of interest, with overall subscriptions reaching 2.52 times. Retail investors drove most of the demand, subscribing 3.17 times their quota, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) placed bids amounting to 3.04 times their allocation. In comparison, the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment showed relatively muted interest, subscribing 1.05 times.

Through the public issue, the company raised a total of 1,288.89 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares worth 377.18 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.68 crore shares aggregating 911.71 crore.

The IPO had a lot size of 76 shares, implying a minimum retail investment of 14,820 at the top end of the price band.

Funds raised via the fresh issue will be deployed across several areas, including capital expenditure for opening 117 new COCO–Regular stores, meeting lease and rental obligations for existing outlets, procurement of equipment and machinery, ramping up marketing and advertising efforts, and addressing general corporate needs.

The issue was available for subscription between December 8 and December 10, with the price band set at 185– 195 per share.

Ahead of the issue, Wakefit had secured 580 crore from anchor investors, comprising prominent domestic and international funds, strengthening confidence in the offering despite a cautious tone in the secondary markets.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

