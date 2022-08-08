Walking dead network still has life3 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 06:27 PM IST
- AMC Networks might be the best value in entertainment
Like investors who clicked on “the wrong Cisco" near the height of the tech bubble, stock-trading “apes" mistakenly piling into shares of AMC Networks during last year’s meme-stock frenzy instead of the similarly named AMC Entertainment Holdings got ridiculed online. But hanging on to dowdy restaurant-supply company Sysco turned out to be a very profitable error. AMC Networks could be, too.