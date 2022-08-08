Walking dead network still has life
- AMC Networks might be the best value in entertainment
Like investors who clicked on “the wrong Cisco" near the height of the tech bubble, stock-trading “apes" mistakenly piling into shares of AMC Networks during last year’s meme-stock frenzy instead of the similarly named AMC Entertainment Holdings got ridiculed online. But hanging on to dowdy restaurant-supply company Sysco turned out to be a very profitable error. AMC Networks could be, too.
Its stock is an eye-catching bargain, fetching less than four times this year’s projected earnings—barely a fifth of the average of its close media competitors. The company has a fair amount of debt, but even its enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is notable at a multiple of 4.8—the cheapest of the bunch. Yet all but one analyst rates it a “sell" or “hold," according to FactSet.
The reason is clear: AMC is what is known as a controlled company with one bloc of owners, all members of the same family, dominating through supervoting B shares. And not just any family. The man calling the shots is 67-year-old James Dolan, who took over as nonexecutive chairman two years ago from his 95-year-old father, cable-TV pioneer Charles Dolan.
The “Dolan discount" is so big because the younger Mr. Dolan, executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., is known, particularly in New York sports circles, for his disastrous meddling and personnel decisions. The company owns the New York Knicks and Rangers and trades at a notable discount to the estimated market value of those teams.
Josh Sapan was no Isiah Thomas, though. The media executive retired last year after more than a quarter-century as president and chief executive of AMC, during which time he turned it into a financially disciplined contender, churning out hits such as “The Walking Dead," “Mad Men" and “Better Call Saul." AMC’s average original program still costs less than $1 million an hour. Some streaming competitors have spent several times as much on shows.
On Friday, AMC named a new CEO, promoting respected industry veteran Christina Spade from the joint chief-financial and operating-officer roles. Intriguingly, taking over as CFO will be Patrick O’Connell, who was responsible for mergers and acquisitions at CBS and who worked as a banker at Goldman Sachs. Could AMC be for sale? The Dolans sold Cablevision to Altice in 2016 at a very full price of $17.7 billion during a period of cable-industry consolidation. Today AMC is a rare gem in the streaming and content industry with some declining, well-regarded cable channels to boot.
But a deal isn’t necessary to unlock value. In a tough year for video-streaming companies such as Netflix, flagship AMC+ and its stablemates stand out for customer loyalty and value for money. On Friday it reported 1.3 million new streaming customers during the second quarter for a total of 10.8 million, beating analysts’ expectations. It is targeting 20 million to 25 million subscribers by 2025.
The key is trying to “be everything to someone, not something for everyone," in departing interim CEO Matt Blank’s words. In January AMC acquired Sentai Holdings and its streaming network HIDIVE, which specializes in Japanese anime content. That adds to Acorn (British shows), Shudder (horror), WE tv (women), Sundance Now and IFC (movies) and ALLBLK (African-American) programming.
A key vulnerability as the economy enters a soft spot is advertising, responsible for 31% of revenue last year through AMC’s cable channels and free ad-supported streaming. Cable cord-cutting is another. And, finally, hits like “Better Call Saul," now in its final season, are hard to replicate.
But that and more is baked into AMC’s price, and the company hasn’t been idle. Through a continuing buyback program, it has gone from more than 73 million shares outstanding in mid-2016 to fewer than 43 million today—all through repurchasing publicly traded A shares. The “other AMC" apparently is trying to sell more stock.
A closer look at AMC Networks wouldn’t be a mistake.
