Walking dead network still has life

On Friday, AMC named a new CEO, promoting respected industry veteran Christina Spade from the joint chief-financial and operating-officer roles. Intriguingly, taking over as CFO will be Patrick O’Connell, who was responsible for mergers and acquisitions at CBS and who worked as a banker at Goldman Sachs. Could AMC be for sale? The Dolans sold Cablevision to Altice in 2016 at a very full price of $17.7 billion during a period of cable-industry consolidation. Today AMC is a rare gem in the streaming and content industry with some declining, well-regarded cable channels to boot.