Wall St climbs on growth stocks boost ahead of inflation data3 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 10:23 PM IST
- Nearly all major S&P sectoral indexes were trading in the green, with Amazon.com Inc and Tesla Inc up 4.0% and 3.8% respectively
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday led by gains in rate-sensitive growth stocks as the focus shifts to a key inflation reading due later this week, which would provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory.
