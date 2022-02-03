OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall St drops at open as Facebook outlook sparks tech rout
Listen to this article

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq diving more than 2%, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast jolted the broader tech sector and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.2 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 35520.08.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The S&P 500 fell 54.0 points, or 1.18%, at the open to 4535.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 371.7 points, or 2.58%, to 14045.834 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout