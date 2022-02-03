Wall St drops at open as Facebook outlook sparks tech rout

Wall St drops at open as Facebook outlook sparks tech rout1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.2 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 35520.08
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq diving more than 2%, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast jolted the broader tech sector and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.2 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 35520.08.
The S&P 500 fell 54.0 points, or 1.18%, at the open to 4535.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 371.7 points, or 2.58%, to 14045.834 at the opening bell.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
