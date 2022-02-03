Wall St drops at open as Facebook outlook sparks tech rout

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq diving more than 2%, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast jolted the broader tech sector and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq diving more than 2%, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast jolted the broader tech sector and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.2 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 35520.08. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The S&P 500 fell 54.0 points, or 1.18%, at the open to 4535.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 371.7 points, or 2.58%, to 14045.834 at the opening bell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}