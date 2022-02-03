Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall St drops at open as Facebook outlook sparks tech rout

Wall St drops at open as Facebook outlook sparks tech rout

A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021.
1 min read . 08:30 PM IST Reuters

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.2 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 35520.08

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq diving more than 2%, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast jolted the broader tech sector and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets.

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq diving more than 2%, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast jolted the broader tech sector and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.2 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 35520.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.2 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 35520.08.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The S&P 500 fell 54.0 points, or 1.18%, at the open to 4535.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 371.7 points, or 2.58%, to 14045.834 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!