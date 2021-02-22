Wall St falls as growth stocks slide; inflation concerns, rising yields weigh, Dow slides 140 pts2 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 08:57 PM IST
- Shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc resumed a fall from the previous week, falling between 0.6% and 2.1% in early trading
- Boeing Co dropped 2% after showers of jet engine parts over residential areas
U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns, hitting shares of high-flying growth companies.
Shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc resumed a fall from the previous week, falling between 0.6% and 2.1% in early trading.
Bitcoin tumbles after Elon Musk hints that prices are excessive1 min read . 07:56 PM IST
Fuel is on fire but RBI’s rate-setting panel was on worry path already2 min read . 08:42 PM IST
Rupee closes at one-year high against dollar1 min read . 07:12 PM IST
A stock-trading dupe is born every minute4 min read . 05:04 PM IST
A largely upbeat fourth-quarter earnings had powered Wall Street's main indexes to record highs earlier last week, but the rally lost steam on fears of a potential snag in countrywide inoculation efforts and inflation concerns rising from a raft of stimulus measures.
"Since investors are anticipators, they are preparing for a potential spike in inflation now," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.
"Most growth stocks benefit from declining interest rates. If interest rates are expected to rise, then that would reduce the intrinsic value of growth stocks."
Yields on 10-year Treasury notes have already reached 1.38% , above the psychological 1.30% level.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his semi-annual testimony before Congress this week is likely to reiterate a commitment to keeping policy super easy for as long as needed.
Cyclical stocks have benefited recently from a rotation out of technology-related shares on hopes that they stand to gain from pent-up demand once the COVID-19 pandemic is subdued.
CM Uddhav Thackeray gives Maharashtra 10-15 days before lockdown decision: 10 updates2 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Sensex plunges over 1,100 points in biggest selloff in two months: 10 updates2 min read . 03:46 PM IST
Tata Safari SUV launched in India at ₹14.69 lakh: Check price list1 min read . 11:54 AM IST
India bracing up for the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic3 min read . 06:51 PM IST
The S&P 500 financial sector rose 0.2%, while energy stocks gained 2.2% on higher oil prices. Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were in negative territory.
Value stocks have outperformed growth shares in February, with the S&P 500 value index posting three straight weeks of gains this month, while the S&P 500 growth index shed 1.7% last week.
At 9:46 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 142.78 points, or 0.45%, at 31,351.54, the S&P 500 was down 23.54 points, or 0.60%, at 3,883.17 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 165.59 points, or 1.19%, at 13,708.88.
Boeing Co dropped 2% after showers of jet engine parts over residential areas on both sides of the Atlantic have caught regulators' attention and prompted the suspension of some of its older planes from service.
The incidents have also put engine maker Pratt & Whitney in the spotlight, with shares of owner Raytheon Technologies Corp , falling 1.8%.
Discovery Inc gained 6.2% after the media company said it was expecting 12 million global paid streaming subscribers by the end of February, as coronavirus-led restrictions kept people home.
Kohl's Corp jumped 5.7% after a group of activist investors, nominated nine directors to the department store chain's board.
Principal Financial Group Inc surged 8.3% after a media report that activist investor Elliott Management Corp had taken a stake in the life insurance company and planned to push for changes.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.72-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 35 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 110 new highs and three new lows.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.