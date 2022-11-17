Wall St falls on mixed economic data, Fed official's hawkish view2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 09:47 PM IST
- Several Fed officials in recent days have also stressed the need to continue raising rates, albeit at a slower pace
US stock indexes fell on Thursday as mixed economic data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official fueled concerns that the central bank may not ease its aggressive policy tightening. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said rate hikes so far "have had only limited effects on observed inflation," and that the central bank needs to continue raising interest rates by at least another full percentage point.