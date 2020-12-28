Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $900-billion economic aid package bolstered bets on an economic recovery and drove gains in financial and energy stocks.

In a sudden reversal late on Sunday, Trump backed down from his threat to block the hard-fought bill, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averted a federal government shutdown.

Trump signed the measure, which also includes money for other government functions through September, despite expressing frustration that $600 payments to the public weren’t bigger. His signature helped to clear away uncertainty as reinstated travel and business curbs threaten to weigh on global economic activity.

"Trump signing the COVID relief and government spending bill has gotten uncertainty out of the way, and the market right now is on autopilot - creeping its way higher into the new year," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Companies that were hit the hardest by the pandemic — restaurants, airlines and the cruise industry — were among the biggest gainers.

All the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with financial , energy and industrials among the biggest gainers.

The S&P 1500 airlines index added 2.2% as carriers are set to receive $15 billion in addition payroll assistance under the new government aid.

Cruise operators Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd also rose between 3.3% and 4.3%.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin in the final week of the year that has historically been a seasonally strong period for equities.

After a sharp recovery from a coronavirus crash in March, the S&P 500 is on track to rise more than 15% this year on the back of a loose monetary policy, high liquidity and a COVID-19 vaccine program.

At 11:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 250 points, or 0.8%, to 30,404.72, the S&P 500 gained 31 points, or 0.83%, to 3,734 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 91.25 points, or 0.71%, to 12,895.98.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday will put to vote a proposal for higher pandemic relief payments for Americans, although it appears unlikely to gain traction in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Fueling a global appetite for risk, Britain and European Union clinched a lean post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday, while the launch of a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive in Europe over the weekend added to the upbeat mood.

Tesla Inc rose 2% after a report that the electric-car maker will start operations in India early next year.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.9-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 308 new highs and nine new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain and Supriya R in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

