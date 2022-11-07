Wall St inches higher as investors brace for midterms, Meta jumps

At 10:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 117.28 points, or 0.36%, at 32,520.50, the S&P 500 was up 9.74 points, or 0.26%, at 3,780.29, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 17.44 points, or 0.17%, at 10,492.69.